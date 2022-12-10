Baroness Michelle Mone, the British peer who has taken a leave of absence amid claims she benefited from a firm she recommended for a Covid contract, is a big fan of Mallorca and she has been singing the island´s praises on social media.

"My most memorable holiday is definitely sailing round the bays of Mallorca with the kids. It was just the four of us cruising around Formentor, Portals and Pollensa with the wonderful sea breeze and open water. It’s given me some amazing memories and it’s the best way to unwind," she told Cruise International.com.

A few years ago she was involved in an incident at Palma airport in which a flight to Scotland had been cancelled. She rallied the passengers and allegedly said she would help pay for their flight home.