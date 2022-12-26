It’s a Boxing Day scorcher in Mallorca

While many parts of the UK and the rest of the world are gripped by dreadful weather, the sun is shining in Mallorca with Boxing Day highs of 24ºC.

Spain’s national weather service said preliminary data indicates that 2022 will finish as the hottest since records began with average daily temperatures above 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time since records started in 1961.

It says that the four hottest years on record for the country have all come since 2015. The service adds that Spain is also poised to record one of its driest years as well.

Only 2005 and 2017 saw less rainfall at this point on the calendar. Europe has suffered an exceptionally dry and hot year. European authorities and experts link the extreme weather to climate change.