The hurricane force one winds have brought down trees, sparked landslides and forced the closure of a sports centre as Palma felt the full force of storm Fien this morning.

The 112 emergency department has reported around nine o’clock that the passage of the windstorm had already caused up to 170 incidents across the whole of the Balearics.

159 incidents were reported in Mallorca and the island remains on weather alert for strong gusts that could exceed 90 kilometres per hour and 120, in the mountains - force one hurricane speed.

Mallorca will remain on orange level two alert for gusts of wind until 19:59 hours this evening, then be downgraded to yellow until the end of the day.

But there is more to come tomorrow when temperatures will drop and snow is forecast above 600 metres.