Temperatures fellow below the freezing level overnight as the Mallorca "cold spell" continued with relatively large amounts of snow falling in mountain areas. The Palma Met Office said that the cold and freezing weather would last until at least the weekend.

The coldest place on Mallorca overnight was Campos with a minimum temperature of -2 but even Palma shivered with a minimum temperature of -1 degrees being registered at Palma university. The Met Office says that more snow can be expected tomorrow (Wednesday) especially in mountain areas.