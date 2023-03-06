Nine years on, a new clue as to what may have happened to Malén Ortiz after her disappearance in December 2013 in Magalluf has prompted a team of Guardia Civil specialists from Madrid to travel to Magalluf to resume the search for her.
Search resume for missing girl in Magalluf nine years on
Investigators from Madrid follow new lead
