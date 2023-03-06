Nine years on, a new clue as to what may have happened to Malén Ortiz after her disappearance in December 2013 in Magalluf has prompted a team of Guardia Civil specialists from Madrid to travel to Magalluf to resume the search for her.

This morning, the Guardia Civil unit, accompanied by specialist dogs, are searching a property close to where the 15-year-old was last seen.

The Guardia Civil are inspecting a farm just a few metres from where Malén was last seen to try to find any clues as to her whereabouts. Several excavators have also been brought in.

Over a year ago, the mother of the missing girl asked for the Guarda Civil UCO (Central Operational Unit) who promised to help provide all the technical and human resources necessary to find the whereabouts of Malén Ortiz.