A 52-year-old Spanish man was arrested by the National Police on Thursday for attempted robbery at knifepoint at a supermarket in the Es Fortí district of Palma.

A few weeks ago, he entered the supermarket around 4pm one afternoon. He went straight to a checkout, pulled out a knife and demanded money. The female employee responded that she didn't have permission to open the till. Seconds later, she ran off to get help from other employees. The would-be robber fled the scene empty-handed.

On Thursday, the police were called to a domestic incident. One of the officers recognised him from the clothes that he had been wearing at the supermarket. He was detained and a search was carried out. A knife, corresponding to the one used in the attempted robbery, was discovered. He has a police record for similar offences.