Restaurants in Mallorca and the rest of the Balearics are said to be hiring up to 20% more staff so as to avoid problems last year when they were on occasion overwhelmed by demand.

The president of the CAEB restaurants association, Alfonso Robledo, says that "investment in personnel is key", hence the increased hiring. He adds that whereas there used to be temporary recruitment to cover the Easter period, restaurants are offering contracts for the whole season - to the end of October - in order to try and ensure that they don't encounter the problems they had in 2022.

This level of hiring does of course vary depending on the area of Mallorca. Right now, it is particularly the case in Palma and in resorts with high German tourist demand, such as Playa de Muro and Playa de Palma.

The anticipated increase in both foreign and Spanish tourism is, says Robledo, "a factor that will have a positive impact on the Balearic restaurant sector, which is why all possible measures must be adopted to be able to provide tourists and residents with the service they deserve". The forecast of an excellent summer tourist season, he believes, "will change the traditional dynamics of restaurant reservations". In other words, there is likely to be a greater need to book tables in advance.