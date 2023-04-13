A British teacher has launched an appeal for help after being rejected in two selection processes by the local ministry for education because she was not a European Union citizen. She has accused the local education authorities of discrimination.

"During this academic year 22-23 two different selection processes are to take place : the so called “estabilización de interinos” and the selection process of oposiciones ordinarias, where I have applied for both, but unfortunately have been rejected as candidate. The reason being, that I am not from the European Union, which is correct, however this criteria should not have been applied for those citizens who were living and working in Spain before Brexit let alone, those that have a permanent resident status," said Serena Farr, who has been living in Spain since 1993, and who teaches English in local state schools.

"During 2021-2021, due to my exclusion from the list of available teachers, I made a formal complaint to the European Commission who held a meeting with the educational authorities, warning them of the breach of rights invested in British citizens that come under the Withdraw Agreement. A result from this meeting was that the European Commission sent me a document that was crystal clear, concerning my rights, not only concerned with teaching, but also concerned with the right to partake in any selection process that were not related to security or issues related to the state (which are exclusively for Spanish nationals)," she said in a letter to the Bulletin.



"I would greatly welcome any support or the opportunity to denounce this situation as it is clearly one of discrimination towards UK citizens living in Mallorca and trying to make a living...."