The 2023 Mallorca 312 OK Mobility sold out in ten hours when registrations went on sale last October. On April 29, 8,000 cyclists will take to roads in Mallorca. For some it is a race; three as there are three routes. But for the overwhelming majority, it is just about the taking part. It is an event which confirms Mallorca's status as one of the leading cycling destinations in Europe, if not the leading destination.
