A two-metre long blue shark was spotted off the coast of Cala Llombards over the weekend in the municipality of Santanyi. It came close to the beach before heading out to sea again. Photographs and videos of the shark caused a sensation on social media.

Although generally lethargic, they can move very quickly. Blue sharks are viviparous and are noted for large litters of 25 to over 100 pups. They feed primarily on small fish and squid, although they can take larger prey. Maximum lifespan is still unknown, but it is believed that they can live up to 20 years. Blue sharks are found off the coasts of every continent, except Antarctica.

There have been a number of sightings of blue sharks in Mallorca waters over the years.