Widespread alarm was caused by reports of needle spiking. | Pedro Quiros
Palma18/04/2023 07:48
Several months after a spate of so-called needle spiking cases at clubs and fiestas in Mallorca and the Balearics generated widespread alarm, police and the Institute of Legal Medicine have concluded that there was no evidence to back them up. Needle spiking, it was said, involved injecting people - usually young women - with a drug and with the intention of then sexually assaulting them.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.