This Friday NASA published a video in which you can see an image of the Balearics as never seen before.

Watch as @NorthropGrumman’s S.S. Sally Ride undocks from the @Space_Station 250 miles over the Mediterranean. pic.twitter.com/dgQulMKuK8 — NASA (@NASA) April 21, 2023

Northrop Grumman’s Sally Ride undocked from the Space Station and did so just above the Mediterranean with the Balearics in the background while the operation was being carried out.

In the video, which has been extracted from a live broadcast and uploaded to their social networks, you can see the exact moment when the spacecraft separated from the station exactly 250 miles above the Mediterranean.

NASA posted the images on the same day that it celebrates the 30th anniversary of the launch of the Hubble telescope with an ethereal photo of a nearby star-forming region, NGC 1333, 960 light years away in the Perseus cloud.