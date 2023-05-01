Two young British tourists who attacked a taxi driver in the early hours of the morning in Magalluf last August are facing two years in prison and paying 11,624 euros compensation to the victim.

The attack took place at 2.00 a.m. on 23 August last year in Magalluf, a few metres from Punta Ballena - the strip.

The cabbie was driving slowly when the suspects suddenly jumped on the bonnet, forcing the taxi driver to stop and get out of the vehicle and confront the Britons.

The tourists, without saying a word, attacked him - apparently knocked him to the ground and continued to hit him all over his body.

The injured party, Gabriel Fabián Callero, 57, was off work for two months. He suffered an incisocontuse wound between his eyebrows and another to the back of his skull. He also had bruises all over his body.

After the beating, the two suspects left the scene and were arrested hours later by the Guardia Civil. That same night, the taxi sector in Calvià stopped the service for hours in a protest.

The day after the incident, the suspects appeared in a Palma court and the magistrate on duty released them, but they had to pay 7,000 euros bail to be able to return to their country.

The case is due to come to court soon.