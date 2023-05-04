The government says that there is now an eight-month tourism season. | Fela Saborit
In April, there were 31,011 unemployed in the Balearics, the lowest for the month since 2001, when the number of people registered for work was much lower than it is now. The unemployment rate was 5.3%, an historical low for April and the lowest in Spain. Compared with April last year, there was a 26% decrease in unemployment (the greatest fall in the country), whereas the national average was 7.7%.
