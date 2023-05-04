In April, there were 31,011 unemployed in the Balearics, the lowest for the month since 2001, when the number of people registered for work was much lower than it is now. The unemployment rate was 5.3%, an historical low for April and the lowest in Spain. Compared with April last year, there was a 26% decrease in unemployment (the greatest fall in the country), whereas the national average was 7.7%.

On Thursday, the minister for the economic model, tourism and employment, Iago Negueruela, described the figures as "really extraordinary", with the number of people registered for work with social security having been 552,291 - an historical high. The director-general for the economic model and employment, Llorenç Pou, observed that the Balearics are generating employment "both in the winter months and in the high season".

The Confederation of Balearic Business Associations highlighted the "business courage" when hiring but pointed out that for the high season "we will once again face problems such as mobility and the lack of personnel".

The view from the unions was that the figures are "very positive", the CCOO stating that the Balearic Islands are leading Spain in stable employment "as a result of the labour reform and social dialogue".