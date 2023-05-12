For the millions of Britons heading to Mallorca and Ibiza this summer, they need to be aware of the strict rules which have been introduced, with the backing of the British Foreign Office, in an attempt to crackdown on antisocial behaviour and increase safety and security for holiday makers in key resorts such as Magalluf, the Playa de Palma and Sant Antoni in Ibiza.

So before you take off for the Balearics, remember that there are certain beaches on which smoking is banned: Sant Joan, Sa Platgeta, Santa Ponsa, Cala Estància, Cala Sant Vicenç and Caló des Moro in Mallorca and Playa de Santa Eulalia del Río and Playa de Talamanca in Ibiza and Binissafúller and Platja Gran in Minorca.

And, for those staying in an all inclusive hotel in one of the three resorts, guests are only permitted six free alcoholic drinks per day and with meals.

Also, for those going out for a meal, certain restaurants have adopted dress codes: Tank tops without straps, swimming trunks, swimsuits, any items purchased from street vendors and football strips could be a no no, plus, if you have made a booking and fail to turn up, you may get charged a penalty.

Practices that are dangerous to life are strictly forbidden. These include moving from one balcony to another or jumping from balconies into swimming pools. Such practices will result in immediate expulsion from the premises as well as a fine.

Don’t get caught buying alcohol from mini markets or supermarkets between 9.30pm and 8am and try and avoid party boats, pub crawls and other illegal parties or you could face heavy fines.

Also make sure passports comply with the validity requirements and you may also be asked to prove you have enough money for your holiday.

Apart from that, enjoy your holiday.