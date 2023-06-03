The National Police have arrested four Spanish youths - two under-18, the other two aged 18 and 19 (who have police records) - in connection with an assault on a taxi driver outside a Palma club in April.

Around 4am on the morning of April 22, he was brutally attacked outside a club on the Son Castelló industrial estate. "They kicked me in the head and I thought to myself, that's it, I'm done for."

After the attack, the taxi sector demanded that the National Police take action. Following an exhaustive investigation and review of security camera images, the attackers have been arrested.

Taxi drivers also complained about the passive attitude of club doormen, the driver who was attacked having explained that after the assault "practically everyone left and they closed the doors of the club".