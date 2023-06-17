Eight years of socialist rule in Calvia came to end on Saturday morning when Juan Antonio Amengual of the centre-right Partido Popular became the new mayor. He is now in charge of some of the top resorts on the island including Magalluf, Palmanova and Santa Ponsa.



The mayor has vowed to continue with the crackdown on rowdy behaviour in the resorts and he has also said that will attempt to keep Calvia's beaches open all year round. For the outgoing mayor, socialist Alfonso Rodríguez, it was a major blow because he secured the most votes but fell short of an overall majority.


