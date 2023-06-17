Eight years of socialist rule in Calvia came to end on Saturday morning when Juan Antonio Amengual of the centre-right Partido Popular became the new mayor. He is now in charge of some of the top resorts on the island including Magalluf, Palmanova and Santa Ponsa.
Top holiday destination has a new mayor
Juan Antonio Amengual is now in charge of numerous resorts including Magalluf and Santa Ponsa
