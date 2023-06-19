The infamous Law of Excesses, which has been strictly enforced in Magalluf and San Antonio in Ibiza, two resorts extremely popular with Britons, as opposed to the Playa de Palma where the same laws should apply but the Germans appear to continue to get away with blue murder, is putting Britons coming off coming to Magalluf, according to the Daily Express.

The newspaper recently ran an article entitled “British tourists vow never to visit Magalluf again as booze crackdown has made it boring.”

According to Sarah Stewart, 45, from Holywood in Northern Ireland, has been holidaying in Magalluf for 22 years with a group of travellers now aged between 40 and 70. As regular visitors, they have enjoyed the lively atmosphere and the buzz of the island for decades.

She said they have “never been so disappointed” following their most recent holiday. Ms Stewart said: “I’m not sure we’ll return. To be frank, there is zero attraction. The beaches, bars and restaurants are empty. There’s no music, no atmosphere and the regulations are ridiculous.”

She added: “As a middle-aged, well-educated crowd, we just find no attraction anymore. There is no music or atmosphere and places are empty,” she told the newspaper.

In the meantime, the bid questions this summer is what is going to done about the Playa de Palma.