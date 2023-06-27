Back On The Road Aston Martin mixed with 007 James Bond Theme Song Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G3afFJSSids&ab_channel=AstonMartin Music used: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jh5M3QceDXU&ab_channel=DavidArnold-Topic Like, Share, Subscribe, Enjoy! Comment what you want to see next and inspire me! Thanks for watching! | Youtube: ClickShot Studios
British luxury car-maker Aston Martin is looking to establish a base on Mallorca as driving down to the island from Germany or Britain in a British classic becomes ever more popular with wealthy tourists. There is not enough demand to establish an actual dealership but the British firm is looking to open a base on the island to deal with enquiries from existing and new owners.
