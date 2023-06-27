British luxury car-maker Aston Martin is looking to establish a base on Mallorca as driving down to the island from Germany or Britain in a British classic becomes ever more popular with wealthy tourists. There is not enough demand to establish an actual dealership but the British firm is looking to open a base on the island to deal with enquiries from existing and new owners.

"We have plenty of German and British clients who motor down to the island. What better car than an Aston Martin to drive around Mallorca," said a company source.

Aston Martin is one of key sponsors of the ATP tennis championships in Santa Ponsa. They had their latest model on display at the gala opening party on Saturday night.