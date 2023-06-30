It’s been a busy week for Rafa Nadal. Apart from attending the ATP Mallorca Championship in Santa Ponsa he opened his new hotel.

After Paris Roland-Garros, Rafael Nadal got his 2nd statue unveiled at his Academy in Manacor



Legend 🗿



(🎥 rosalvo.delador) pic.twitter.com/cfxzUpgJ7U — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) June 29, 2023

On Wednesday evening, Nadal and Gabriel Escarrer, the CEO of Meliá Hotels International, celebrated the official opening of the first Zel hotel in Palmanova.

The intention is for worldwide development of the brand over the next five years.

And then, a new statue of the Mallorca tennis legend was unveiled at his tennis Academy in his home town of Manacor.



Nadal has amassed an astounding record of victories over the course of his more than two-decade career, including 22 Grand Slam singles titles, which ranks second in men’s tennis.

The former World No. 1 also won 92 ATP singles titles in addition to his triumphs in Grand Slam events.

The 37-year-old is now out of competition after suffering an injury during his loss at the 2023 Australian Open and is recovering from an operation in Mallorca.

It is not the first statue of Nadal. The first statue was unveiled at Roland Garros in May 2021. The statue, which is made of stainless steel, is situated next to the Jardin des Mousquetaires and the “general public” entrance gate.