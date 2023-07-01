It will take a while for plans that new administrations have for tourism to be presented, but one thing is already clear - bodies for tourism marketing are to be given a major boost. These are the Council of Mallorca's tourism foundation and Palma town hall's 365 foundation.

Appointments have yet to be made, so speculation remains as to who will be the next Balearic tourism minister and the next councillor for tourism at the Council of Mallorca, which has chief responsibility for the island's tourism promotion. One position is known and that is the head of Palma 365. Pedro Homar will carry on. One of the great survivors of political change that normally leads to senior officials being replaced, Homar was originally appointed when the Partido Popular ran the town hall from 2011 to 2015. Two periods of left-wing administration didn't affect this appointment; he is highly regarded across the political spectrum.

Of those in the frame to be the next councillor for tourism, a leading contender is José Marcial Rodríguez, the president of the hoteliers association in Cala Millor who was a one-time managing director of the ATB Balearic tourism agency, a government department that was replaced by the current AETIB agency. Maria Frontera, the president of the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation, has also been mentioned.

In Palma, the deputy mayor for tourism, Javier Bonet, wants Palma 365 to have more resources and powers. Coordination with the Council of Mallorca will be paramount in agreeing on tourism marketing.