In the Soller Valley, the highest prices for properties are commanded by old manor houses and small estates with large houses; there aren't the vast estates that can be found elsewhere.

Foreign interest in these properties is high. An example is Cas Don in Biniaraix. Dating from the 17th century, it is on the market for 5.5 million euros. Borja López of Soller Studio Real Estate reckons that it would probably need a similar amount for renovation.

In Fornalutx, Casa d'Amunt is up for sale; in this case, 3.5 million euros. There are other properties in the area with prices of around five million. Two were sold last year - Can Jeroni Gros and Can Bernadet.

López explains that families who own these properties try to keep them in good order, but there comes a point where maintenance and running costs are just too high. There is always the possibility of conversion for tourism purposes, but right now this is somewhat awkward because of the difficulties with acquiring tourist accommodation places. The cost of conversion and renovation would in any event probably be prohibitive.

As for the high prices, he says that it is all down to supply and demand. "It's the market which sets the price."