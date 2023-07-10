A pre-trial hearing against three British citizens accused of staying in a hotel and paying at a discotheque with counterfeit bank notes in Magalluf will begin in Palma on Friday.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office is asking for 33 years in prison for the three Britons.

The prosecution is asking for 11 years’ imprisonment and a fine of 2,000 euros for each of the three defendants for the offence for bringing into Spain and putting counterfeit currency into circulation.

The incident date back to July 2015, when the defendants bought counterfeit 20-euro notes from Great Britain to Mallorca.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the three British citizens under investigation stayed at a hotel in Magalluf, where they handed over five of the 20-euro notes as a deposit at reception.

And, on July18, 2015, the defendants tried to use the fake 20-euro notes in a nightclub in Magalluf.

Subsequently, Guardia Civil officers seized 65 20-euro notes.

All the bank notes in question were counterfeit and lacked the European Union security features.