The new Balearic government in place and it is time for outgoing ministers to hand over official briefcases and documents to their successors. On Tuesday, Iago Negueruela made the transfer to Jaume Bauzà, who will be minister for sport and culture as well as for tourism. It was an encounter during which Negueruela was said to have been distant and somewhat frosty.
Majorca tourism
The new Balearic tourism minister - Tourist tax will be for tourism
A priority will be to modify the 2022 tourism law
