The driver of a powerful BMW which in the early hours of Sunday morning fatally ran over a 36-year-old German woman in front of Palma’s Palacio de Congreso Convention Centre has handed himself in to the Guardia Civil.

The man, a 28-year-old Spaniard, claims he learned that he had killed a person from media reports.

This morning, accompanied by his lawyer, the driver handed himself in to the Guardia Civil traffic police.

The driver and members of the Guardia Civil met in the Son Llàtzer Hospital car park, from where they drove to a nearby estate where the vehicle involved was parked.

They then arrested the driver for an alleged crime against traffic safety and another of reckless homicide.

The tragic incident, the second in a few days in almost the same place, took place minutes before 3 a.m. a few metres from the Palacio de Congresos in the direction of Palma. According to several witnesses, the victim was crossing the pedestrian crossing when the vehicle ran her over.

The driver apparently attempted to stop but finally decided to drive off.

Despite the efforts of the police officers first on the scene and then the medics, the woman died almost immediately due to the heavy impact.

The officers collected several pieces of the car involved from the scene.

In addition, the Guardia Civil has been studying security camera footage in the area while they wait for the suspect to make a statement.