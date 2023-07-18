Calvia town hall intends to create a new plainclothes police unit and to introduce it this summer.

The deputy mayor responsible for the police, Esperanza Català, is of the view that the presence of plainclothes officers will reinforce security and be more effective in tackling nighttime crime in Magalluf and Santa Ponsa. The councillor with specific responsibility for Magalluf, Manuel Mas, says that there has long been a demand from residents and businesses for enhanced plainclothes police presence.

>Català and Mas are both Vox councillors. The party presented a motion for a plainclothes unit during the period of the former administration, but this was voted down.

There are procedures which need to be followed before this unit can be up and running. These include obtaining mandatory authorisation from the Spanish government's delegation in the Balearics. Because of this, Català suggests that the unit may not be operational until late August.

The new administration is planning a number of changes to the police force, one of which will see the first female chief of police - Esther Ribas, a National Police inspector. Català adds that the police will be equipped with tasers, some officers having called for these, as they believe these weapons will make them more effective.