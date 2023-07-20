In Can Picafort on Thursday morning, the Guardia Civil arrested a 49-year-old woman for stabbing her 56-year-old husband.

Shortly after 2am, Santa Margalida police responded to a call that there was a man with stab wounds on the terrace of the Red Lion pub on the Paseo Colón. He told officers that his wife had stabbed him.

Police and Guardia Civil officers went to the couple's home. The woman told them that she didn't know anything about what had happened. However, there were blood stains on the door and blood could be seen inside. A large knife was found which had just been cleaned.

The man was rushed to Son Espases Hospital with serious wounds to his chest.