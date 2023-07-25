Many Britons living in Mallorca and across the Balearics, despite the excellent food and produce available, still long for a certain few home comforts such as Heinz Baked Beans, Cadbury’s chocolate and Bisto Gravy.

Data taken from British Corner Shop, which mails food to Britons around the globe, found sales of M&S crumpets and M&S custard creams have soared in popularity during the last year. The best-selling product of 2022 was: Crumpets!

Cadbury took the top spot for all the best-selling British chocolate products this year, which was no surprise to us considering how many of our customers tell us that British Cadbury chocolate tastes totally incomparable to chocolate elsewhere.

As well as the classic Cadbury Dairy Milk, other Cadbury best-sellers include Cadbury Crunchie, Cadbury Giant Buttons, Cadbury Twirl and - our 2nd highest selling product for 2022 - Cadbury Flake!

In the top spot for best-selling sweet of the year is the iconic, the adorable, the delicious Marks and Spencer Percy Pig.

Yorkshire Tea came out on top as the best-selling tea brand. Clearly, their slogan ‘Let’s have a proper brew’ rings true for many of you tea-lovers across the globe! Other Yorkshire Tea products such as their Bedtime Brew, Biscuit Brew and Yorkshire Gold blends have also been great sellers at BCS this year.

When it comes to biscuits, the best-selling British biscuit was McVitie’s Ginger Nuts. Runner-up for best biscuit was McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes.

Walkers won the top spot for best-selling British crisp brand this year, to no-one’s real surprise.

Coming in as runner up is Walkers Prawn Cocktail, hut the winner of the best-selling crisp of 2022 was Walkers Cheese & Onion.

Let’s wait and see which products come are in most demand this year.