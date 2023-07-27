NextNorth, the digital air and sightseeing service, has started operating in the Balearics offering an air taxi service between the islands using a fleet of helicopters. They also have ambitious plans and are planning to introduce al electrical vertical take-off aircraft. The new taxis will be able to land and take-off using similar technology as the British-designed Harrier jump-jet.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
This article is somewhat misleading and the headline “soon” very much so. It will me many years before we will ever see these aircraft here - if ever. Definitely not beyond the drawing board yet.