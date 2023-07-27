NextNorth , the digital air and sightseeing service, has started operating in the Balearics offering an air taxi service between the islands using a fleet of helicopters. They also have ambitious plans and are planning to introduce al electrical vertical take-off aircraft. The new taxis will be able to land and take-off using similar technology as the British-designed Harrier jump-jet.

The Lilium, vertical take off jet can adapt for a range of customers and uses, with each configuration optimized for an unparalleled experience. The most spacious cabin arrangement is designed for private flights, with luxurious club seating. Alternatively, the cabin can be configured with six seats for passenger flights, or without seats to serve the zero-emissions logistics market.