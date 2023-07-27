On Wednesday, Sant Llorenç police officers were first responders to an incident at a hotel in S'Illot.

In the hotel pool area, a holidaymaker was unconscious and was not showing vital signs. Two officers who went to the hotel started resuscitation with a defibrillator and oxygen therapy equipment. They managed to recover his pulse before medics arrived. The tourist was then rushed to hospital.

Some time later, police responded to an emergency call from a hotel in Sa Coma. An employee was having seizures and had respiratory problems that required immediate attention. Oxygen therapy equipment was again used. These controlled the woman's seizures until medics arrived.