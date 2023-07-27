On Wednesday, Sant Llorenç police officers were first responders to an incident at a hotel in S'Illot.
Sant Llorenç police save a tourist and a hotel worker
Also in News
- Greek island holidaymakers being diverted to Mallorca
- Mallorca back on alert for high temperatures: Record sea temperatures
- Police believe that the father drowned first in Santa Ponsa pool
- Swimmers being bitten by fish in Mallorca
- "Uber of the sky starts operating in Balearics..." vertical landing vehicle on the horizon
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.