This Sunday (10am) Calvia is holding a memorial ceremony for Guardia Civil officers Diego Salvá Lezaun and Carlos Sáenz de Tejada, who were murdered by ETA 14 years ago when a pipe bomb placed in the underside of a patrol car in Palmanova exploded.

The tribute, which will last approximately 45 minutes and will take place in Diego Salvà Lezaún street, in Palmanova, is expected to be attended by various Balearic authorities, including the president Marga Prohens, the Speaker of Parliament, Gabriel Le Senne, and the government delegate to the Balearics, Aina Calvo.

The attack took place on July 30, 2009, at 1.50pm in front of the Palmanova barracks in Calvia.

It was the last fatal ETA terrorist attack in Spain.

The two officers drove a Nissan Patrol to a garage where they were going to carry out a maintenance check. Initially, they worked on the hypothesis that the terrorists activated the limpet bomb by remote control because if it had been activated by a movement device it would have been detonated as soon as the vehicle was started.

In response, Operation Cage was mounted, ordering the closure of Palma airport at 3 pm and all Balearics ports in an attempt to prevent the terrorists from escaping, however they were not arrested.

In another patrol vehicle, a Guardia Civil sniffer dog found another limpet bomb. The latter was detonated by the bomb squad.

It was discovered that the bomb had a timer set to go off the next day, thus dispelling the theory that the terrorists triggered the bomb with a remote control.