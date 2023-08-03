The change of government in the Balearics has not brought about a change to cruise ship regulation in Palma; not an immediate one. The new government has informed the Balearic Ports Authority that existing arrangements will be maintained in 2024 but that scheduling for 2025 will be analysed.

In May 2022, the former government and cruise operators signed a memorandum of understanding that set a limit of three cruise ships per day, one of them a ship with capacity of more than 5,000. This memorandum was applicable until 2026 but it wasn't binding; decisions ultimately lie with the State Ports.

From now on, the newly created ministry of the sea will have powers over the regulation of cruise ships in the Balearics, the director of the CLIA Cruise Lines International Association in Spain, Alfredo Serrano, having said that operators will be "open" to any new request. Companies need to know well in advance in order to market their itineraries.

For the anti-mega cruise ship platform, the limit was insufficient. It has therefore called for further reduction but is concerned about what might now happen under the new government. While this pressure group would preferably see the daily limit cut to one ship, businesses are seeking a relaxation of the regulation.

With modification for 2025 a possibility, the transport federation in the Balearics wants to ensure that there isn't concentration of arrivals; coach operators need to be able to provide the best possible service to cruise passengers.

The president of the Aviba travel agencies association, Pedro Fiol, argues that the regulation of Palma stopovers was made "without foundation". He questions the criteria used for setting the limit, insisting that the cruise lines are "the first to be interested in sustainability and the use of renewable energies".

In 2020, Palma was one of a number of ports that signed up to the Cruise 2030 Call for Action. Others include Amsterdam, Barcelona, Bergen, Cannes, Dubrovnik, Malaga, Marseille and Venice. This advocates the sustainable development of cruise tourism and the use of smaller cruise ships.