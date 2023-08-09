Palma town hall and the CAEB Restaurants Association are launching a poster campaign designed to try and cut noise and excesses in nightlife areas of the city, such as the Paseo Marítimo, La Lonja and Santa Catalina.

tougher measures - limiting the number of tables, a review of permits in the busiest areas, better control of closing times and withdrawal of activity licences for businesses who fail to comply with bylaws.

She says that the posters may be good in certain places but adds: "When people go out to dinner in a restaurant or are on holiday, raising their voices is normal. A poster won't fix anything. A nightclub located in a residential area which closes at five in the morning is hardly compatible."

The federation wants there to be fewer establishments in the city's more "touristy areas". There are so many that they affect the quality of life of residents. "And ultimately they leave."

Alfonso Robledo of the restaurants association says that the problem of noise and excesses at night is social and that his sector can do little more than it already has by reaching out and seeking to cooperate with residents and the town hall.

The mayor of Palma, Jaime Martínez, stresses: "The right to work in restaurants and leisure activities should not be at odds with the rest of the neighbourhood."

Where residents and business owners do agree is on the need for more police. They believe that police are not present in areas where there is greatest trouble and that, when they are called, they arrive late.