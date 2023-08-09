According to figures released by the National Statistics Institute, the population of the Balearics - as of July 1 - was 1,218,441. Between January and June, the population increased by around 11,000. A percentage increase of 0.58%, this was the highest in Spain, followed by Catalonia (0.51%) and Madrid (0.45%). The islands' population was already above regions such as Asturias and Extremadura. It is now closing the gap with Aragon - 1,353,884.

The largest increase over the six months was in Mallorca, where the population is now 947,315, almost 10,000 more than six months ago. Menorca's is 100,415; on January 1, it was 99,190. Ibiza has registered a slower growth -159,293, barely a hundred more than at the beginning of the year - while Formentera's population has risen by eight to 11,418.

The foreign population of the Balearics on July 1 was 252,551. The population increase since the start of the year is primarily due to immigration, Colombia, Italy and Morocco - in that order - having been the main sources.

Since the start of the century, the population of the Balearics has risen from just over 800,000 to 1,218,441, a 50% increase.