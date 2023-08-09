August human pressure (total resident and temporary population) may be a record. | Jaume Morey
According to figures released by the National Statistics Institute, the population of the Balearics - as of July 1 - was 1,218,441. Between January and June, the population increased by around 11,000. A percentage increase of 0.58%, this was the highest in Spain, followed by Catalonia (0.51%) and Madrid (0.45%). The islands' population was already above regions such as Asturias and Extremadura. It is now closing the gap with Aragon - 1,353,884.
