Three of the largest super yachts in the world were anchored off Andratx this week. Their combine value can be measured in many hundreds of millions. Some of the finest super yachts in the world have been in Mallorcan waters this summer. All photos: Joan Llado.

White Rose of Drachs

This super yacht is owned by British property tycoon Michael Evans, who owns one of Britain´s biggest property developers, the Evans Property Group. The White Rose is the symbol of Yorkshire and Drachs ian an acronym of Evans family members. Her top speed is 17.0 kn, her cruising speed is 15.0 kn, and she boasts a maximum cruising range of 6000.0 nm at 12.0 kn, with power coming from two Deutz-MWM diesel engines. She can accommodate up to 12 guests in 6 staterooms, with 18 crew members.

The Black Legend

I s owned by Ahmed Stambouli. Up to 12 guests can be accommodated on board the superyacht, and she also has accommodation for 9 crew members, including the ship's captain. Black Legend has a GRP hull and a GRP superstructure. She is powered by 4 MTU engines, which give her a top speed of 37 kn. The yacht carries 40.000 litres of fuel on board.

Galaxy

Motor yacht Galaxy is a smart and sleek luxury superyacht built in 2005 by Italian shipyard Benetti. With a steel hull designed in-house and aluminium superstructure, she features exterior design and interior layout by Stefano Natucci. This attractive vessel measures 56 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests. The actual interior decoration was completed by the owner’s personal designer who has also completed projects in his Melbourne and Los Angeles homes. She is owned by David Hagewood who created the popular video game, Rocket League.