In July 2013, there were 45,563 children up to the age of four in Mallorca. In July this year, the number was 38,248, almost 20% fewer.

Over the ten years, the total population of the island has risen from 862,426 to 947,315. The percentage of the population up to the age of 14 has meantime decreased from 15.67% to 14.02%, while the percentage over the age of 65 has increased from 15.23% to 17.12%. On the first of July this year, there were 162,248 people aged 65 or more and 132,868 of 14 and under.

The latest population figures from the National Statistics Institute point to a worrying decrease in the child population. Pere Salvà, emeritus professor of human geography at the University of the Balearic Islands, points out that while Mallorca's population is growing more than ever due to immigration, there has been a very significant reduction in births.

"Unlike what happened in the past, this is an immigration which generally does not add to the child population. They are typically over the age of 40 and so they don't affect the birth rate in the way they did before. In the 2000s, young adults came to the island. Mostly Moroccans and Latin Americans, they came for work in the construction industry. Now they are people over 40."

He draws attention to the fact that 45-49 is the age range with the most people - 82,043. "Within 17 years, they will be retired or be on the point of retiring." In 2013, the age range with the most was 35 to 39 - 80,346. It is now down to 67,811.