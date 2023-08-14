It’s not just two-legged tourists who are trying to beat the heat by enjoying an ice cream in Mallorca, the wild goats in Formentor near Puerto Pollensa have got wind of this and are heading down to the local ice cream shop where they are being very well served.



Wild goats are one of the most characteristic elements of the area of the Colomer viewpoint in Formentor.

And, the goats have got so used to humans that two goats were caught on video this week propping up the bar of the beach bar enjoying some ice cream and it transpires that they are regulars.