It is certainly different! Jimmys Fantasy Band gave a concert for more than 200 people from the stern of a superyacht moored at Alcanada near Alcudia. The group, who have been enjoying big success performing at a number of summer concerts, didn´t disappoint their army of fans who enjoyed their music on land and at sea.
The ultimate Mallorca concert: music from the stern of a superyacht
Hundreds of people enjoy the music on land and at sea
