It is certainly different! Jimmys Fantasy Band gave a concert for more than 200 people from the stern of a superyacht moored at Alcanada near Alcudia. The group, who have been enjoying big success performing at a number of summer concerts, didn´t disappoint their army of fans who enjoyed their music on land and at sea.

It was certainly a novel idea although some residents did raise some eye-brows. The group perform a number of hits from the 1970s to the 1990s. This was not the first time they have performed "at sea" but it was surely one of their most successful.

More concerts are being planned.