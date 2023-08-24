You can put your parasol away on Sunday and change it for an umbrella with the Palma Met Office saying that there is a 90 percent chance of rain. The heatwave is coming to an end which will be welcome news for many.

. As we have reported the temperatures will fall quite dramatically this weekend with a top temperature of 27 degrees being forecast for Monday, 10 degrees cooler than today´s forecast top temperature.

It must be remembered that the island goes on "heavy rain alert" from September 1. At this time of the year heavy rains are common. Locally it is known as the "Gota fria" or "Cold drop." So far this summer there have been at least four heatwaves and it will go down on record as one of the hottest ever.