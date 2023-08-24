You can put your parasol away on Sunday and change it for an umbrella with the Palma Met Office saying that there is a 90 percent chance of rain. The heatwave is coming to an end which will be welcome news for many.
You can put your parasol away on Sunday and change it for an umbrella with the Palma Met Office saying that there is a 90 percent chance of rain. The heatwave is coming to an end which will be welcome news for many.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
At last.!!! Wonderful news. But with the rain comes Mosquitos as they breed on the pool surfaces. But the lower temperature is most welcome. I may stand in the rain -nude!!! Not a pretty sight and could get bitten!!!.