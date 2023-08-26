Calvia town hall reports that a bakery in Magalluf has been fined 60,000 euros for selling alcohol outside the permitted hours. Calvia police discovered that the bakery was selling alcohol at five in the morning. The tourism of excesses law prohibits the sale of alcohol from 9.30pm to 8am. The bakery has also been temporarily closed as a "precautionary measure".
Magalluf bakery fined and closed for selling alcohol at 5am
Police doing "a great job" in enforcing the tourism of excesses law
