Calvia town hall reports that a bakery in Magalluf has been fined 60,000 euros for selling alcohol outside the permitted hours. Calvia police discovered that the bakery was selling alcohol at five in the morning. The tourism of excesses law prohibits the sale of alcohol from 9.30pm to 8am. The bakery has also been temporarily closed as a "precautionary measure".

Juan Feliu, who is the town hall's director-general for activities, trade, offences and sanctions, says that the local police are doing "a great job" in enforcing the law. He recognises that measures and sanctions "may seem too harsh", but insists: "It is about being inflexible with non-compliance with the rules in order to ensure what Calvia is and must continue to be - a safe destination for tourists and residents."

"Anti-social behaviour and excesses have no place in our municipality," he stresses, pointing out that the priority is to to tackle excesses and crime. With this in mind, efforts this summer have been redoubled and there are police operations involving plainclothes officers.