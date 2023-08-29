The massive clean-up operation launched on Monday to remove the debris from the storms is still ongoing with the bill for damage to public property being exceptionally high. | Youtube: Majorca Daily Bulletin TV
29/08/2023 11:47
The clean-up operation is underway on the island after the freak storm on Sunday left a trail of destruction. Many people filmed the devastating impact of the storm on their mobile phone which caused a social media sensation. Videos of the freak weather in Mallorca went worldwide and all the major international media outlets covered the story.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.