The massive clean-up operation launched on Monday to remove the debris from the storms is still ongoing with the bill for damage to public property being exceptionally high. | Youtube: Majorca Daily Bulletin TV

Ashlee Caliz29/08/2023 11:47
W0

The clean-up operation is underway on the island after the freak storm on Sunday left a trail of destruction. Many people filmed the devastating impact of the storm on their mobile phone which caused a social media sensation. Videos of the freak weather in Mallorca went worldwide and all the major international media outlets covered the story.

Related news

It will be umbrellas rather than parasols which you will need in Mallorca on Sunday!

More related news

The Bulletin has put together some of the most outstanding videos which you can view here. The island is now back on bad weather alert again.

Photo gallery

Nightmare at Palma airport

Thousands of passengers in the terminal

A tree went through a car on the Paseo Mallorca in Palma.

Photo gallery

The storm that battered Mallorca on Sunday

This past Sunday, August 27 2023, the island was shaken by strong storms and hurricane-force winds that left a total of 366 incidents in the Balearic Islands, 332 in Mallorca, up to 8.30pm. 