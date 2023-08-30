Two planes, one of them from the Air Force, have joined the search for the sailboat that has been missing in the Menorca Channel since Sunday. The Maritime Safety Agency says that the search area is being widened further.

Three helicopters were used on Tuesday. These were from the Maritime Safety Agency, the Air Force and the Guardia Civil. They took turns during the day and will continue to be deployed.

A 50-year-old German man and his 19-year-old son were on board the Makan Angin, which left Cala Galdana in Menorca at 6am on Sunday heading for Cala d'Or. The alarm wasn't raised until 6.30pm, when a relative notified emergency services that contact had been lost at 10am.