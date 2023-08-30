The Balearic tourism minister, Jaume Bauzá, announced on Wednesday that the government is to study increasing the number of cruise ship stopovers in Palma in the 2025 low season months.

The minister stated this following a meeting attended by President Marga Prohens and Alfredo Serrano, the national director for Spain of the CLIA Cruise Lines International Association. He added that the current maximum of three ships per day will be maintained for the rest of this year, for the whole of 2024 and for the 2025 high season.

Bauzá explained that it is impossible to change the number of stopovers in the short term because cruise operators have fixed their schedules for this year and 2024. "The intention is to analyse an increase in the number of stopovers for the 2025 low season but within a context of sustainability and efficiency."

Serrano welcomed the government's intention as there is demand for more cruises to arrive in Palma. He explained that there are "strong" seasons for cruises in the Balearics in April and May and October and November. He highlighted the fact that Palma has become a base port for many operators. "This is because air connectivity with the island is optimal and Mallorca has a wide range of highly competitive tourist services."

As to potential criticism of an increase in stopovers, Bauzá observed: "Any tourist who arrives in Mallorca is welcome and so therefore cruise tourism is."