The Calvia council announced this morning that a Magalluf business had been fined 60,000 euros for selling alcohol out of hours. Sales of alcohol in shops are banned between 9p.m. and 8a.m. in Magalluf as part of the law of excesses. The council also announced that the business would be closed. This is the third such fine so far this summer. The two earlier business were fined 60,000 euros and 100,000 euros. Local police officers noticed that the unnamed business had been selling alcohol at around 10.30p.m.
