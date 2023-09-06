Temperatures are in the thirties, summer still has a way to go, but thoughts are turning to Christmas - in Palma at any rate.

On Wednesday, the town hall's spokesperson and councillor for infrastructure, Belén Soto, announced that the city's Christmas lights will be switched on the day before Black Friday. Thursday, November 23 will therefore be the day when the lights go on.

The lights will be the responsibility of the newly created director-general for music and the performing arts, Rafel Brunet. He has assumed tasks that the previous administration had outsourced. Given the date for the lights, Soto stressed that contracting will be processed urgently.

Last year, the lights went on a week before Black Friday. There were various light shows in parts of the city. There is no information about anything similar as yet.