A 56-year-old English cyclist died on Friday while riding up the Formentor road (Mallorca) and suffered cardiac arrest.

According to the SAMU 061 emergency service, the incident occurred at 10.50am.

Police rushed to the scene and began resuscitation manoeuvres while awaiting the arrival of two ambulances.

But, despite the efforts of the emergency services, the cyclist did not recover and died at the scene.