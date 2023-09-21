Mallorca is planning to head to Minorca in force by plane, helicopter and ferry for the display by the Red Arrows on Tuesday next week. The elite Royal Air Force team flew over Paris alongside their French counterparts on Wednesday as part of the celebrations to mark the official visit by King Charles to France.

Three helicopters, led by Balearic Helicopters´ Chief pilot Jonny Greenall, will lift off from Son Bonet on Tuesday morning and head to Mahon. At the same time two dozen Bulletin and Ultima Hora subscribers will board their aircraft at Palma airport for the short flight to Mahon. Others will be travelling by ferry from Palma to Mahon. Joining our party in Minorca will be dozens of subscribers of our sister newspaper, Menorca. The Red Arrows themselves and their 11 Hawk aircraft will touch down at Minorca airport early on Tuesday morningt after heading to Mahon from Malta where there are also performing a display.

The visit and display by the elite team has been paid for by a group of British Minorca residents and this will be their fifth display on Minorca.