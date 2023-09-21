On the 20th September 2023, the RAF Red Arrows performed a spectacular flypast with the Patrouille de France over Paris for the Royal Family state visit to France. Celebrating the United Kingdom’s relationship with France, our shared histories, culture and values. | Youtube: Royal Air Force
21/09/2023 11:22
Mallorca is planning to head to Minorca in force by plane, helicopter and ferry for the display by the Red Arrows on Tuesday next week. The elite Royal Air Force team flew over Paris alongside their French counterparts on Wednesday as part of the celebrations to mark the official visit by King Charles to France.
