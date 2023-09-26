British tourists in Minorca told Bulletin Online that they were deeply disappointed that the display by the Red Arrows had been cancelled at the last minute. Some headed to the display area just in case there had been a new change in plan and the exhibition was going ahead anyhow.
"We are very disappointed," say British tourists after Red Arrows display cancelled
Some tourists didn't know that event had been scrapped
4 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
These people seem quite pathetic. Who cares 🤷♂️
David HollandGib tomorrow, so many choices.
PerOr Paris last week. No problems there .
Should have gone to Malta.