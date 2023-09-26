British tourists in Minorca told Bulletin Online that they were deeply disappointed that the display by the Red Arrows had been cancelled at the last minute. Some headed to the display area just in case there had been a new change in plan and the exhibition was going ahead anyhow.

For some the performance by the crack RAF team would have been highlight of their holiday. It is estimated that the display by the Red Arrows generates an estimated five million euros for the Minorcan economy.

Sadly, all this cash has been lost. The British Ministry of Defence decided to cancel the display late on Monday night after coming under pressure from their Spanish counterparts who were angry that the Red Arrows would be heading to Gibraltar after their Minorca show.

It was also a major blow for the organisers who had been working on the display for months.