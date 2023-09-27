British defence minister Grant Shapps ordered that a display by the Red Arrows in Minorca be scrapped in a tit-for-tat move after Spain demanded that a similar show in Gibraltar be abandoned, according to reports in the British media this morning.
British defence minister cancelled Minorca display by Red Arrows in retaliation over Gibraltar row
Spanish government forced display at The Rock to be cancelled
Around two weeks ago I wrote this comment about the non compliance and non acceptance of British driving licenses by the Spanish authorities. “ Lastly, and nobody seems to have mentioned this, how is it possible that other EU nations are swapping the old type U.K. ones ( on proof of identity) with one of their own driving licenses, but the Spanish authorities refuse to do so. Could it be due to the fact that they don’t have a British “colony” on one of their borders ?”
Stephen PerrimanPretty much like every other member of the Tory government then.
Grant Shapps. Also known as Failing Grayling mk11. Everything he has done has been a complete disaster and he should be sacked as he is totally useless and an embarrassment.