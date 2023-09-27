British defence minister Grant Shapps ordered that a display by the Red Arrows in Minorca be scrapped in a tit-for-tat move after Spain demanded that a similar show in Gibraltar be abandoned, according to reports in the British media this morning.

Both displays were called off, in the case of Minorca just hours before it was due to take place. A defence source told The Sun: "Spain were happy for the Red Arrows to perform in Minorca, to boost that island´s economy, but not on Gibraltar. They can´t have their paella and eat it.." The display in Minorca is paid for by a group of British businesspeople and Minorca residents and the majority of the people watching the display would have been British.

Infact, some demanded an explanation from the British government. One told Bulletin Online this morning: "by cancelling the display in Minorca the only thing Grant Shapps did was rob British citizens of seeing the Red Arrows while they were on holiday." It must be remembered that Minorca is often described as the most pro-British Balearic island as a result of its historic links.

Britain and Spain are involved in high level talks at the moment regarding the future of Gibraltar. The talks are not heading in the right direction and tensions are believed to be high and the Red Arrows appear to have paid the price.