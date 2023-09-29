Have your sun-screen at the ready, Mallorca is going to have one of the hottest starts to October on record! For Sunday the Palma Met Office (AEMET) is forecasting top temperatures of up to 32 degrees. Today and tomorrow will also be warm so September will end on a high.
Get set for a hot start to October in Mallorca, top temperature of 32 degrees
One of the hottest starts to October on record
Also in News
- New law for pet owners comes into force on Friday in Mallorca
- Mallorca fans see red over scantily clad dancers in VIP area!
- Investigation into the death of a British woman following cosmetic surgery in Mallorca
- British expats in Mallorca in danger of being “de-banked”
- Palma declared a ‘bullfighting city’ again
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.