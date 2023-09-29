Mallorca washed away by monster storm
Jason Moore29/09/2023 10:31
TW0

Have your sun-screen at the ready, Mallorca is going to have one of the hottest starts to October on record! For Sunday the Palma Met Office (AEMET) is forecasting top temperatures of up to 32 degrees. Today and tomorrow will also be warm so September will end on a high.

Temperatures are well above normal in Mallorca.

Temperatures to beat 30ºC in Mallorca this weekend as the UK braces for storms

The Met Office said that it would be beach weather especially on Sunday with record temperatures. The Met Office has said that it will be a mild autumn and we can look forward to more sunny weekends. The good weather is also helping the tourist industry by attracting last minute bookers in search of the sun. The holiday season is expected to last into November helped in no small way by the good weather.

September also set a record....as one of the wettest on record!

A selection of images of the record breaking storm which hit Mallorca early Wednesday morning.

A tree went through a car on the Paseo Mallorca in Palma.

The storm that battered Mallorca on Sunday

This past Sunday, August 27 2023, the island was shaken by strong storms and hurricane-force winds that left a total of 366 incidents in the Balearic Islands, 332 in Mallorca, up to 8.30pm. 

