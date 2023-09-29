Have your sun-screen at the ready, Mallorca is going to have one of the hottest starts to October on record! For Sunday the Palma Met Office (AEMET) is forecasting top temperatures of up to 32 degrees. Today and tomorrow will also be warm so September will end on a high.

The Met Office said that it would be beach weather especially on Sunday with record temperatures. The Met Office has said that it will be a mild autumn and we can look forward to more sunny weekends. The good weather is also helping the tourist industry by attracting last minute bookers in search of the sun. The holiday season is expected to last into November helped in no small way by the good weather.

September also set a record....as one of the wettest on record!